Feb 28 The trend of financial advisers
leaving traditional Wall Street brokerages to go the independent
route or join existing registered investment advisers (RIAs) has
not lost momentum, according to a survey by Charles Schwab Corp
released on Tuesday.
About half of the 201 U.S.-based advisers working at
traditional broker dealers who took part in the survey said they
find the idea of becoming an RIA appealing. Three out of four
said they expect a continued increase in the number of advisers
leaving large firms for RIAs.
Breakaway brokers are a significant source of management
fees and trading revenue for so-called custodian firms like
Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Fidelity Investments, and LPL
Investment Holdings, which offer trading, advisory and
business services to RIAs.
Schwab provides custodian services for nearly 7,000 RIAs. It
said that about 160 new adviser teams started using its services
last year.
The top three reasons motivating those who find the idea of
becoming an RIA appealing were the potential for bigger
paychecks, the freedom that comes with running one's own
business, and the ability to prioritize clients' needs, the
study said.
In recent years, the big wirehouses have been encouraging
their advisers to help boost profits by selling banking
products, like mortgages, to their clients. Many advisers are
feeling conflicted by that, said Tim Oden, senior managing
director of business development at Schwab Advisor Services.
"They are being asked to cross-sell and do things that are
good for the company, but they may not believe are the best for
their particular book of business," he said.
The breakaway broker movement heated up following the near
collapse of the banking industry in 2008, which led to massive
government bailouts and consolidation in the sector.
BROKERS UNDER PRESSURE
Between 2007 and 2010, assets under management in the
financial adviser industry as a whole rose to $11.2 trillion
from just under $11 trillion, according to research firm Cerulli
Associates.
Cerulli said that during that same period client assets at
the wirehouses - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney, UBS, and Wells Fargo Advisors - dropped to $4.8
trillion from $5.5 trillion.
It added that part of the reason behind the drop was that
wirehouses were forcing out many less profitable advisers.
Of those advisers in the Schwab study, two-thirds said they
feel job security at their firms has decreased and nearly half
said they feel their position has become less secure over the
past five years.
Nearly half of the advisers in the study said employee moral
has fallen in the last five years, and 32 percent said income
potential has decreased.
The advisers also said they believe seven in 10 clients
would follow them if they moved to another firm.
Schwab's online survey was fielded by Koski Research from
Dec. 3 to 18. The advisers in the study manage a minimum of $10
million in client assets and have been providing advice to
clients for at least 2 years.
