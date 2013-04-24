NEW YORK, April 23 A cyber attack shut down Charles Schwab Corp's website and mobile applications for nearly two hours on Tuesday but no client data or account information was compromised, a spokesman for the brokerage said.

The company's website went down at roughly 3:45 p.m. EDT (1945 GMT) and the company said it saw a high volume of website traffic "which we believe was related to a denial-of-service attack."

"Based on our analysis, we are very confident that the denial of service attack had no impact on client data or accounts," Schwab spokesman Greg Gable said in a statement.

Denial-of-service attacks flood websites with traffic in order to block access. Gable said access to the website was restored less than two hours after the attack.

The San Francisco-based company said on Twitter earlier on Tuesday that its mobile applications were also experiencing technical problems.

Schwab's outage coincides with a volatile day on Wall Street following sharp declines sparked by a "bogus" Associated Press tweet about explosions at the White House. It also occurred on the same day as the release of Apple Inc's earnings, one of the busiest trading times of the year.

U.S. stocks recovered in a broad rally later in the session.