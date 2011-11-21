* Randall Merk agrees to $150,000 fine

* No admission of wrongdoing

* Schwab had agreed to settlements totaling $354 mln

Nov 21 A former president at Charles Schwab Corp's (SCHW.N) investment management unit will pay a $150,000 civil fine to resolve a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing him of hiding from investors the risks in the multibillion-dollar YieldPlus mutual fund.

Without admitting wrongdoing, the former president, Randall Merk, also agreed to a one-year suspension from associating with any broker or investment adviser. Settlement papers were filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

A lawyer for Merk did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The SEC said Schwab had marketed YieldPlus as a cash substitute, but plowed about half the fund's assets into private-issuer mortgage-backed securities, twice the maximum allowed, without getting required shareholder approval.

YieldPlus, an "ultra-short" bond fund, suffered a negative 42 percent total return in 2008 and 2009 as some of its riskier investments lost value or become illiquid.

Redemptions fueled the decline, with assets falling to $1.8 billion from $13.5 billion over eight months, the SEC said.

The SEC said its case is continuing against Kimon Daifotis, former lead manager of YieldPlus and former chief investment officer for fixed income at the investment management unit.

Schwab is based in San Francisco. It previously agreed to pay $118.9 million to resolve an SEC lawsuit over the fund, and $235 million to settle investor lawsuits.

The case is SEC v. Daifotis et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 11-00137. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)