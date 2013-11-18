Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
Nov 18 Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc : * SWM announces conference call to discuss agreement to acquire Delstar, a
leader in the filtration industry * Says the purchase price is $231.5 million in cash * Says announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Delstar, Inc * Says transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in the first year * Says expect to amend and expand existing credit facility to provide with
continued capital flexibility * Acquisition, dea-related expenses were not contemplated in 2013 guidance for
adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.75 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.