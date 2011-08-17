UPDATE 1-MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
Zürich, 17. Aug Credit Suisse hat nach Händlerangaben vom Mittwoch das Kursziel für den Partizipationsschein von Lindt & Sprüngli auf 2550 von 2800 Franken gesenkt. Das Rating "Neutral" werde bestätigt. (Reporter: Rupert Pretterklieber; redigiert von)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, walked off the job on Thursday in a strike that threatens to disrupt the international supply of the widely used metal.
