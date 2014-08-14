Aug 14 Schweizer Electronic AG : * Says H1 revenues boosted by 13% to 55.3 million euros (previous year 48.9

million euros) * Says H1 net profit as well increased by 13% amounting to 2.7 million euros

(previous year 2.4 mio euros) * Says in H1 received orders amounting to 61.0 million euros (plus 4.1% against

the previous year) * Says H1 EBIT also showed very positive development rising 24% to 4.7 million

euros (previous year 3.8 million euros) * Says adjusts expectations for 2014 * Says expects revenues to climb by 7% in the fiscal year 2014, which is upper

end of previous forecast * Says FY 2014 net profit is expected to develop accordingly * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage