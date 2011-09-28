* Anti-matter lost out to matter after Big Bang
* CERN to install low-energy ring to hold particles
* Anti-matter big topic for science fiction
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, Sept 28 Unravelling one of the great
enigmas of the visible universe, why it is made up largely of
matter, will be the target of a ground-breaking research project
kicked off on Wednesday at a meeting of leading physicists from
eight countries.
More precisely, the programme will aim to find why there is
so little left of the anti-matter believed to have been present
in equal quantities at the "Big Bang" 13.7 billion years ago but
which then mysteriously disappeared, or all but.
The CERN particle physics research centre said the programme
would be conducted with a new "Extra Low Energy Antiproton
Ring", dubbed ELENA, which will begin delivering large numbers
of tiny anti-proton particles by 2016.
Attending this week's meeting at CERN, which is leading the
project to begin in 2013 with the ring's installation, are
scientists from Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany,
Japan, Sweden and the United States.
"This is a big step forward for anti-matter physics," said
Walter Oelert, pioneer expert at CERN -- home to the Large
Hadron Collider (LHC) "Big Bang" machine -- which said last week
researchers had tracked particles travelling faster than light.
Anti-matter was discovered in 1932 after decades of
theorising, and was quickly absorbed into science fiction with
its capacity to destroy any ordinary matter it touches.
The matter is converted into instant energy, a fact that has
led to speculation that such reactions could fuel ultra-fast
spacecraft for inter-stellar travel or be adapted for military
use as a trigger for nuclear weapons.
Anti-matter -- matter with negative gravity -- has already
been used in cancer treatments, some developed at CERN, but
spokesman James Gillies said ELENA would focus on pure physics.
MUTUAL DESTRUCTION
One of the prime questions facing researchers is why matter
and anti-matter did not destroy each other at the time of the
Big Bang, making creation of the universe and the emergence of
life impossible, and why matter came out on top.
Gillies said ELENA was a low-cost project funded out of the
20-nation centre's regular budget but would provide researchers
with far more anti-protons than had been possible with earlier
installations.
Project head Stephan Maury said ELENA, a small declerator
ring to be housed alongside its existing but much less efficient
anti-proton decelerator (AD), would deliver the anti-particles
"at the lowest energies ever reached".
From the AD, in operation since the early 1990s, the
anti-protons must be slowed down by passing them through a
series of foil filters, a process that leads to the loss of 99.9
percent before they reach the experiments.
The new ring through which they will travel will slow them
down to under one 50th of the energy of the AD, trapping up to
50 percent of the particles or more.
Oelet said this would not only greatly enhance the research
potential of current experiments at CERN but would also make it
much easier to start a wider range of tests on the make-up and
behaviour of anti-matter.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)