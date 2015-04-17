By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, April 17 Everyone's body is brimming
with bacteria, and these microbes do plenty of good things like
building the immune system and helping digestion. But modern
diets, antibiotics and hygiene seem to be reducing the range of
microbes occupying our anatomy.
A study published on Friday looking at the gut, mouth and
skin microbes in people from a small, isolated tribe in southern
Venezuela's Amazonian jungles shows just how much modern life
may be altering humankind's bodily bacteria.
The Yanomami villagers, secluded from the outside world
until 2009, possessed the most diverse collection of bacteria
ever found in people including some never before detected in
humans, said scientists whose research appears in the journal
Science Advances.
The researchers were surprised to learn the Yanomami's
microbes harbored antibiotic-resistant genes including those
conferring resistance to manmade antibiotics, considering they
never had exposure to commercial antibiotics.
Every person hosts trillions of microbes, collectively
called the microbiota, that live in and on virtually every part
of the body. They contribute to functions essential to human
health including immune system development, processing food and
confronting invading pathogens.
"Our study suggests that the pre-modern human microbiota was
composed of a greater diversity of bacteria and a greater
diversity of bacterial functions when compared to populations
impacted by modern practices, such as processed foods and
antibiotics," said pathology and immunology professor Gautam
Dantas of Washington University in St. Louis.
A microbiota diversity decline may be linked to the increase
in the past several decades of immunological and metabolic
diseases such as asthma, allergies, diabetes and obesity, said
Maria Dominguez-Bello, a professor of medicine at New York
University's Langone Medical Center.
The researchers analyzed microbial samples from 34 of the 54
Yanomami villagers. They were compared to a United States group,
another Venezuelan Amazonian indigenous people, the Guahibo, and
residents of rural Malawi in southern Africa.
Yanomami were found to have twice the number of microbe
varieties of the U.S. subjects and 30 to 40 percent more
diversity than the Malawians and Guahibo. Some of the bacteria
found in the Yanomami but not in the others offer beneficial
effects like protecting against kidney stones.
The Yanomami are semi-nomadic hunter-gatherers in their
remote mountainous region.
"It really is a unique opportunity to contact communities
with this ancient lifestyle," said Oscar Noya, a researcher with
the Amazonic Center for Research and Control of Tropical
Diseases in Venezuela who visited the villagers.
