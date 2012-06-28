By Chris Wickham
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 Scientists in the United States
have developed a paint that can store and deliver electrical
power just like a battery.
Traditional lithium-ion batteries power most portable
electronics. They are already pretty compact but limited to
rectangular or cylindrical blocks.
Researchers at Rice University in Houston, Texas, have come
up with a technique to break down each element of the
traditional battery and incorporate it into a liquid that can be
spray-painted in layers on virtually any surface.
"This means traditional packaging for batteries has given
way to a much more flexible approach that allows all kinds of
new design and integration possibilities for storage devices,"
said Pulickel Ajayan, who leads the team on the project.
The rechargeable battery is made from spray-painted layers,
with each representing the components of a traditional battery:
two current collectors, a cathode, an anode and a polymer
separator in the middle.
The paint layers were airbrushed onto ceramics, glass and
stainless steel, and on diverse shapes such as the curved
surface of a ceramic mug, to test how well they bond.
One limitation of the technology is in the use of
difficult-to-handle liquid electrolytes and the need for a dry
and oxygen-free environment when making the new device.
The researchers are looking for components that would allow
construction in the open air for a more efficient production
process and greater commercial viability.
Neelam Singh, who worked on the project, believes the
technology could be integrated with solar cells to give any
surface a stand-alone energy capture and storage capability.
The researchers tested the device using nine bathroom tiles
coated with the paint and connected to each other. When they
were charged, the batteries powered a set of light-emitting
diodes for six hours, providing a steady 2.4 volts.
The results of the study were published on Thursday in the
journal Nature Scientific Reports.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)