ZURICH/GENEVA, April 5 Scientists at Europe's nuclear research centre CERN said on Sunday they had restarted their Large Hadron Collider (LHC) "Big Bang" machine after a two-year refit, launching a new bid to resolve some of the mysteries of the universe.

In a live blog covering the restart, CERN said one of the two beams had completed the circuit of the LHC.

The LHC had been shut down for two years for a refit of its machinery and wiring. Any new discoveries it makes are unlikely to emerge until mid-2016. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Robert Evans; editing by John Stonestreet)