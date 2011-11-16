GENEVA Nov 16 Physicists from around the
globe launched a major programme on Wednesday aimed at
converting the LHC "Big Bang" particle collider at CERN near
Geneva into a vastly more powerful cosmic research machine by
the year 2020.
CERN officials said the effort, involving scientific
establishments in the European Union, the United States and
Japan, would demand development of new technologies in fields
ranging from super-conducting magnets to energy transfer lines.
The upgrade will enable the operators to carry out up to 10
times as many collisions, or luminosity, in the LHC as the
hundreds of millions a second now, and to gain deep insight into
the origins and make-up of the universe.
"With processes so rare, extra luminosity makes a big
difference to our ability to make precision measurements and
discover new things," said Sergio Bertolucci, research director
at CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research.
The programme was put in motion at a meeting of scientists
and engineers from participant countries to plan how work will
be coordinated, CERN said.
The collisions, in which particles are smashed together at
just a fraction under the speed of light, produce computer-
monitored explosions that have been dubbed "mini-Big Bangs."
The LHC, or Large Hadron Collider, runs around a 27 km (16.8
mile) circular tunnel under the borders of Switzerland and
France. It has been in operation since March 2010, producing a
wealth of data for physicists and cosmologists.
Scientists at CERN monitoring the collisions have spotted
some puzzling events, but so far nothing has emerged that takes
man's knowledge clearly beyond what they call the Standard Model
of how the cosmos works.
HIGGS BOSON
Physicists are hoping that a small luminosity increase, for
which preparations will be made during the two-month winter
shutdown from next month, will help produce evidence next year
of the existence of a particle, the Higgs Boson, thought to give
mass to matter.
Establishing exactly how the debris of the "Big Bang" 13.7
billion years ago came together to form stars, planets and the
other stuff of the universe is one of the prime targets of the
LHC in its initial phase.
But later on, after a year-long shutdown at the end of 2012
during which the LHC will be adapted to double its luminosity,
CERN researchers will be looking for what they call "New
Physics" or phenomena beyond the Standard Model.
These could include insight into what is the "dark matter"
making up some 23 percent of the universe, the idea of
"super-symmetry" which helps explain the properties of gravity,
and what is the "dark energy" driving expansion of the universe.
However, the 10-fold upgrade being planned for 2020 could
take man's knowledge far into the realms of what at present is
pure speculation on subjects like the true nature of time and
the possible existence of other universes.
Taking part in preparations for what will be called the High
Luminosity LHC will be Japan's KEK and the U.S. LARP network of
laboratories, which include Fermilab near Chicago whose
long-running Tevatron collider closed down in September.
(Reported by Robert Evans; Editing by Tim Pearce)