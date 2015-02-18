By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 18 Scientists for the first time
have mapped out the molecular "switches" that can turn on or
silence individual genes in the DNA in more than 100 types of
human cells, an accomplishment that reveals the complexity of
genetic information and the challenges of interpreting it.
Researchers unveiled the map of the "epigenome" in the
journal Nature on Wednesday, alongside nearly two dozen related
papers. The mapping effort is being carried out under a 10-year,
$240 million U.S. government research program, the Roadmap
Epigenomics Program, which was launched in 2008.
The human genome is the blueprint for building an individual
person. The epigenome can be thought of as the cross-outs and
underlinings of that blueprint: if someone's genome contains DNA
associated with cancer but that DNA is "crossed out" by
molecules in the epigenome, for instance, the DNA is unlikely to
lead to cancer.
As sequencing individuals' genomes to infer the risk of
disease becomes more common, it will become all the more
important to figure out how the epigenome is influencing that
risk as well as other aspects of health. Sequencing genomes is
the centerpiece of the "precision medicine" initiative that U.S.
President Barack Obama announced this month.
"The only way you can deliver on the promise of precision
medicine is by including the epigenome," said Manolis Kellis of
the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who led the mapping
that involved scientists in labs from Croatia to Canada and the
United States.
Drug makers including Merck & Co Inc., the Genentech
unit of Roche Holding and GlaxoSmithKline Plc
are conducting epigenetics research related to cancer, said
Joseph Costello of the University of California, San Francisco,
director of one of four main labs that contributed data to the
epigenome map.
Epigenetic differences are one reason identical twins, who
have identical DNA, do not always develop the same genetic
diseases, including cancer.
But incorporating the epigenome in precision medicine is
daunting.
"A lifetime of environmental factors and lifestyle factors"
influence the epigenome, including smoking, exercising, diet,
exposure to toxic chemicals and even parental nurturing, Kellis
said in an interview. Not only will scientists have to decipher
how the epigenome affects genes, they will also have to
determine how the lives people lead affect their epigenome.
BOOK OF LIFE
The human genome is the sequence of all the DNA on
chromosomes. The DNA is identical in every cell, from neurons to
hearts to skin.
It falls to the epigenome to differentiate the cells: as a
result of epigenetic marks, heart muscle cells do not make brain
chemicals, for instance, and neurons do not make muscle fibers.
The epigenome map published on Wednesday shows how each of
127 tissue and cell types differs from every other at the level
of DNA. Because scientists involved in the Roadmap project have
been depositing their findings in a public database as they went
along, other researchers have been analyzing the information
before the map was formally published.
One of the resulting studies show, for instance, that brain
cells from people who died with Alzheimer's disease had
epigenetic changes in DNA involved in immune response.
Alzheimer's has never been seen as an immune-system disorder, so
the discovery opens up another possible avenue to understand and
treat it.
Other researchers found that because the epigenetic
signature of different kinds of cells is unique, they could
predict with nearly 90 percent accuracy where metastatic cancer
originated, something that is unknown in 2 percent to 5 percent
of patients.
As a result, epigenetic information might offer a
life-saving clue for oncologists trying to determine treatment,
said co-senior author Shamil Sunyaev, a research geneticist at
Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
There is much more to come. Instead of the epigenome map
being the end, said Kellis, "I very much see (it) as beginning a
decade of epigenomics."
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Lisa Shumaker)