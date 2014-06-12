By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, June 12 Eucalyptus leaves are the
main food supply for Australia's koalas, but there is a lot more
to the tree than that.
It is native to Australia but has become the world's most
widely planted hardwood tree. The eucalyptus tree is a source of
timber, fuel, cellulose and medicinal and industrial oils, and
scientists are looking to maximize its potential in biofuels.
An international team of researchers this week unveiled the
genetic blueprint of the tree species Eucalyptus grandis and
identified among its 36,000-plus genes the ones involved in
critical biological processes controlling tree growth and wood
formation, flowering and other qualities.
"The main interest is understanding how these trees grow so
fast and how they are able to produce such large amounts of
cellulose," scientist Zander Myburg of the University of
Pretoria's Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute
said in a telephone interview on Thursday.
"There's an interest in cellulose in the context of breaking
the cellulose down into sugars, which can be fermented into
biofuels. But really these trees are widely used industrially
for cellulose-related products and timber, pulp and paper
production."
Also called gum trees, eucalyptus trees have grown for tens
of millions of years across the Australian landscape, and are
closely identified with that continent. The koala, one of
Australia's characteristic marsupials, munches its leaves. Its
wood also is used in making the Australian aboriginal wind
instruments called didgeridoos.
Eucalyptus trees, with their speedy growth rate and
exceptional wood and fiber properties, are now grown in about
100 countries on six continents.
Some scientists see great potential in these trees as a
biomass energy crop. The study identified genes controlling the
final steps for the production of cellulose and
"hemi-cellulose", both carbohydrates that can be used for
biofuel production.
"We have a keen interest in how wood is formed," added
Gerald Tuskan of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and U.S.
Department of Energy Joint Genome Institute, another of the lead
researchers.
"A major determinant of industrial processing efficiency
lies in the composition and cross-linking of biopolymers in the
thick secondary cell walls of woody fibers. Our analysis
provides a much more comprehensive understanding of the genetic
control of carbon allocation towards cell wall biopolymers in
woody plants - a crucial step toward the development of future
biomass crops," Tuskan said in a statement.
The study was published in the journal Nature.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by James Dalgleish)