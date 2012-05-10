BOSTON May 10 Two Harvard teaching hospitals
and a prominent Alzheimer's disease researcher accused of using
falsified data to obtain a government research grant are set to
stand trial after a federal appeals court said this week that a
lower court erred when it dismissed the case.
The lawsuit accuses Marilyn Albert, a former professor of
psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, and Massachusetts General
Hospital (MGH), where she was conducting research, of submitting
a grant application based on manipulated data.
The data showed results from a trial were scientifically
significant when in fact they were not, according to the
lawsuit.
Brigham and Women's Hospital, which collaborated on the
research, is also a defendant in the case. The lawsuit was
brought in 2006 under the False Claims Act, a 150-year-old
federal law designed to recover government funds appropriated
through fraud.
This is the first time a lawsuit dealing with alleged
scientific fraud has been allowed to progress to trial under the
False Claims Act, according to Michael Kohn, a lawyer with Kohn,
Kohn & Colapinto in Washington, D.C.
Kohn represents the whistle-blower in the case, Kenneth
Jones, a former statistician at Massachusetts General Hospital,
who filed suit in 2006 c l aiming the defendants violated the act
by including false statements in a $15 million grant application
to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The case was dismissed in the lower court three days before
it was due to go to trial. Barring settlement, a new trial could
begin later this year in U.S. District Court in Boston, Kohn
said.
If the defendants are found guilty, they could pay as much
as $45 million to the U.S. government. B y law, whistle-blowers
in such cases receive 15 percent to 30 percent of funds
recovered.
Albert, who is now director of the Division of Cognitive
Neuroscience at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine,
declined to comment except to say in an email: "I am confident
that there was no misconduct involved."
Both hospitals said they are confident the researchers acted
appropriately and according to the highest standards of
scientific integrity.
"While it is disappointing that additional time and
resources will have to be devoted to defending the institution
and its investigators, the MGH remains confident that the
resolution of the case will show that the allegations are
without merit," Massachusetts General said in a statement.
Brigham and Women's responded with an identical statement .
INFLUENTIAL RESEARCH
Albert's research was part of an ongoing investigation into
the structure of the brain as it progresses toward Alzheimer's
disease. She specifically hoped to show that it might be
possible to predict, years in advance, who might be destined to
develop the disease, based on measurements taken over time of
certain regions of the brain.
The results of the trial were published in the scientific
journal Annals of Neurology in April 2000 and, according to
Jones, proved extremely influential.
"The data appeared to confirm what had been suspected by
some very prominent scientists, which is that Alzheimer's
disease is associated with decreased blood flow to the brain,"
Jones said in an interview on Thursday. "The MRIs showed the
volume of certain parts of the brain was decreasing in the
people who were sick."
There are multiple theories about the cause of Alzheimer's
disease.
In March 2001, Jones discovered what he believed to be
anomalies in the research, specifically in data produced by one
of the researchers, Ronald Killiany. The lawsuit alleges that
Killiany revised his initial MRI measurements to prove the
hypothesis of the trial.
Killiany, now an associate professor at Boston University
School of Medicine, did not return a phone call or email seeking
comment. Kohn said he was not named as a defendant. In
retrospect, Kohn said, "He probably should have been."
Jones took his concerns to Albert, who authorized an
investigation into the matter by Killiany's boss, Mark Moss.
She declined to appoint an independent investigator, as
requested by Jones, according to the lawsuit.
Moss concluded that Killiany's second set of measurements
was more accurate than the initial set. Albert accepted Moss's
conclusion and proceeded to apply for an NIH grant in November
2001, according to the lawsuit.
The defense argued before the appeals court that it would
not have been unusual or inappropriate for Killiany to
re-measure patient brain scans as long as he remained blind to
the clinical status of the participants, and that this was a
matter for scientific debate.
This argument was accepted when the case was initially heard
by the lower court in the United States District Court for the
District of Massachusetts. On that basis, it dismissed the case
in October 2010. Kohn said the court ruled that scientific fraud
could not be brought under the False Claims Act, since the case
related to a scientific dispute, not fraud.
The appeals court, however, rejected the argument, saying,
"We disagree that the creation of the data in question was
necessarily a matter of scientific judgment."
The court noted that the lower court's determination "misses
the point that the various results produced in this case were
obtained by one scientist purportedly using the same protocol."
The government's Office of Research Integrity declined to
say whether it is investigating the case.
Jones said he hopes the trial will shed light on the issue
of scientific misconduct.
"My interest is in correcting the science and bringing this
academic cheating to light," he said, "and maybe sending a
message saying, 'You're being watched, and you shouldn't do
it.'"
The case is: U.S. ex rel. Jones v. Brigham and Women's
Hospital, et al, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No: 10-2301.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Douglas Royalty)