* Academies say quality should be rewarded, not volume
* Urge tightening of peer-review process
By Chris Wickham
LONDON, Oct 18 False claims from scientific
research have prompted health scares and unjustified product
bans, and a report this week from the world's national science
academies predicts misconduct is set to rise.
One of the highest-profile cases in recent years was
triggered by a 1998 study suggesting a link between the MMR
vaccine and autism, which caused vaccination rates in Britain to
plummet and the number of measles cases to rise.
Over a decade later, Andrew Wakefield, the doctor behind the
study, was removed from the UK medical register after being
found guilty of misconduct.
"The incidence of irresponsible conduct is likely to rise
with the growing amount of research being undertaken," said the
report, entitled Responsible Conduct in the Global Research
Enterprise.
The academies called on scientists around the world to sign
up to a common standard of ethics and the agencies that fund
their research to stop rewarding volume over quality.
"Arguably, the current reward system of science and intense
competition for jobs and funding can create perverse incentives
for institutions and individual researchers alike," Ferric Fang,
a professor of medicine at the University of Washington in
Seattle, told Reuters.
Fang threw the spotlight on scientific fraud this month with
one of the most comprehensive studies on retracted research
papers. The project was unconnected with the academies' report.
With his collaborator Arturo Casadevall at the Albert
Einstein College of Medicine in New York, Fang found that two
thirds of 2,047 retracted papers in the biomedical and life
sciences were withdrawn because of fraud.
Their findings challenged the widely-held assumption that
the vast majority of retractions were down to honest errors.
INCENTIVES
Misconduct is by no means limited to one country. But the
reward system in China, where scientists can earn bonuses of
several years' salary for getting a paper into a top
international journal, has been blamed for a series of damaging
scandals involving plagiarism and the falsification of data.
Fraud can taint any profession but in science it seems to be
rising particularly fast.
At the end of last year, the science journal Nature reported
a ten-fold increase over the last decade in the number of
research papers that had been retracted, although the number of
journals had expanded only 44 percent.
Nature estimated that half of such cases were due to
misconduct, and the other half to honest errors.
Whatever its causes, lack of scientific rigour can have
major commercial consequences. A recent study by French
scientists linking a type of genetically modified corn made by
Monsanto to cancers in rats led Russia to temporarily
ban imports of the corn.
That paper, published in a peer reviewed journal, was
subsequently condemned by the EU's food safety regulator as
having insufficient scientific quality to draw any conclusions.
The report from the academies calls for a tightening-up of
the peer review process, in which research papers and grant
applications are scrutinised by fellow scientists.
Fang welcomed the report as a "a useful statement of current
consensus regarding the responsible conduct of research" but he
said the governing bodies of science needed to go further.
He said more countries should create independent regulators
with bigger teeth to police science, like the Office of Research
Integrity (ORI) in the United States.
"Many countries do not have an agency like the ORI, and even
in the U.S. the ORI is limited to researchers receiving federal
government support, which leaves out much of industry-sponsored
research," he said.
"I am strongly supportive of a global effort to eliminate
scientific misconduct, but I think that the ... report is just a
start."