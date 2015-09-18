LONDON, Sept 18 British scientists have applied
for permission to edit the genes of human embryos in a series of
experiments aimed at finding out more about the earliest stages
of human development.
Just months after Chinese scientists caused an international
furore by saying they had genetically modified human embryos, a
scientist at London's Francis Crick Institute has asked the
British government's fertility regulator for a licence to carry
out similar experiments.
The researcher, a stem cell scientist called Kathy Niakan,
stressed she has no intention of genetically altering embryos
for use in human reproduction, but is seeking to deepen
scientific understanding of how a healthy human embryo develops.
"This knowledge may improve embryo development after in
vitro fertilisation (IVF) and might provide better clinical
treatments for infertility," she said in a statement, adding:
"Any donated embryos would be used for research purposes
only."
Scientists around the world are currently debating the
potential future use of new genetic technology known as
CRISPR-Cas9, which allows researchers to edit virtually any gene
they target, including in human embryos.
While the technology can enable scientists to find and
change or replace genetic defects, critics say it also has the
potential to create "designer babies" -- a concept widely viewed
with disapproval.
Chinese biologists reported in April that they had carried
out the first ever experiments to edit the DNA of human embryos.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Catherine Evans)