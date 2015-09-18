(Adds expert comment, HFEA statement, details, background)
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Sept 18 British scientists have applied
for permission to edit the genes of human embryos in a series of
experiments aimed at finding out more about the earliest stages
of human development.
Just months after Chinese scientists caused an international
furore by saying they had genetically modified human embryos
, Kathy Niakan, a stem cell scientist from
London's Francis Crick Institute, has asked the British
government's fertility regulator for a licence to carry out
similar experiments.
In a statement about her application, which was made to the
Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), Niakan said
she had no intention of genetically altering embryos for use in
human reproduction, but aimed to deepen scientific understanding
of how a healthy human embryo develops.
"This knowledge may improve embryo development after in
vitro fertilisation (IVF) and might provide better clinical
treatments for infertility," she said in a statement, adding
that any donated embryos would be used for research purposes
only.
Scientists around the world are currently debating the
potential future use of new genetic technology known as
CRISPR-Cas9, which allows researchers to edit virtually any
gene, including in human embryos.
While the technology can enable scientists to find and
change or replace genetic defects, critics say it also has the
potential to create "designer babies" to order.
A spokesman for the HFEA noted that British law bans genome
editing of embryos for use in treatment, but allows it for
research if done under an HFEA licence.
He confirmed that said the HFEA had received an application
to use CRISPR-Cas9 in a licensed research project, and said it
would be considered in due course.
Sarah Chan at Edinburgh University's Usher Institute for
Population Health Sciences and Informatics said the request for
HFEA permission "should be cause for confidence, not concern".
"Genome editing research undeniably has tremendous
scientific potential, and UK scientists are poised to make a
world-leading contribution to this exciting field," she said.
"At the same time, we should be reassured to know that this work
is being carried out under a robust regulatory scheme that
ensures high scientific and ethical standards."
Chinese biologists reported in April that they had carried
out the first ever experiments to edit the DNA of human embryos.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)