* CERN seen closing in on elusive boson
* No discovery yet but "observation" expected
* Particle gave mass to matter after Big Bang, in theory
GENEVA, Dec 11 Scientists predicted this
weekend that sighting of the first strong signs of a particle
vital to support Einstein's ideas on the working of the universe
will be reported on Tuesday by the CERN physics research centre.
While warning there would be no announcement of a full
scientific discovery, they said even confirmation that something
like the long-sought Higgs boson had been spotted would point
the way to major advances in knowledge of the cosmos.
"I am feeling quite a level of excitement," Oliver
Buchmueller, a senior member of one of the two teams seeking the
particle amid vast volumes of data gathered in CERN's Large
Hadron Collider (LHC) this year, told Reuters.
And science bloggers with close contacts among the
tight-lipped front-line research groups, known as ATLAS and -
Buchmueller's - CMS, said their understanding was that both had
found signals that look very much like the Higgs.
"The anticipation among physics enthusiasts is almost
palpable," said theoretician Sascha Vongehr on his blog,
www.science20.com. The observation of a "light Higgs" would be
announced at a Dec. 13 CERN seminar, he said.
CERN's director general, revealing the seminar would be
given updates on the Higgs search by the heads of the ATLAS and
the CMS groups who work independently and in secret from each
other, said there would be no discovery announcement.
For that, there would have to be a high degree of certainty
- measured at 5 sygma - by both. Informed bloggers are saying it
is hovering at about 2.5 sygma for CMS and 3.5 for ATLAS -
enough to qualify the sightings as "an observation".
CONCLUSION EARLY NEXT YEAR
But, said Buchmueller, without confirming that reading for
his own team, if the ATLAS group had found signals similar to
those seen in CMS, "then we're moving very close to a conclusion
in the first few months of next year".
The boson was posited in 1964 by British physicist Peter
Higgs as the agent that gave mass to matter in the wake of the
Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago, making possible the formation
of stars and planets, and eventually the appearance of life.
But efforts since the mid-1980s to find the particle in the
U.S. Tevatron collider and the LHC's predecessor at CERN, the
LEP, and prove Higgs correct by smashing particles together and
creating mini Big Bangs, have until now failed.
The boson has been called the "capstone" of Albert
Einstein's universe of elementary particles and three
fundamental forces that control the cosmos under the "Standard
Model" finalised by physicists in the 1970s.
The Higgs particle was the missing linking brick in this
architecture.
Its discovery, if eventually confirmed and especially if it
is at the low mass levels where bloggers are saying ATLAS and
CMS have found it, would open the way to what CERN calls the
"New Physics" of super-symmetry and dark matter.
Some top scientists, such as Briton Stephen Hawking, have
long voiced doubt that the boson exists and should be replaced
in the Standard Model by something else.
But in an interview in the December edition of the British
monthly Prospect, the 82-year-old Higgs - who has been tipped
for a Nobel prize - said that "if you tried to modify the theory
to take it out, the whole thing becomes nonsense".
