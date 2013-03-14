Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
GENEVA, March 14 Analysis of traces of an elementary particle discovered in the Large Hadron Collider last summer "strongly indicates" that it is the long-sought Higgs boson, the CERN physics research centre said on Thursday.
But a statement on the latest findings from vast volumes of data gathered during 3 years of collisions in the LHC stopped short of claiming the boson, believed to give matter to mass, had been definitely discovered. (Reporting by Robert Evans, editing by Tom Miles)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)