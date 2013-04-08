April 8 Jason Rapp, a former executive at
IAC/InterActivecorp and the New York Times Company
, has joined Science Inc, the Los Angeles technology
incubator and investment group, as a managing partner, Science
said Monday.
Science, which has spawned companies like Dollar Shave Club,
has been a central player in the modest but growing start-up
scene in west Los Angeles, where a raft of small digital media
and e-commerce ventures have quietly thrived in recent years
outside the glare of the Silicon Valley spotlight.
Headed by former Myspace CEO Mike Jones, Science recently
received $30 million in funding from the venture capital arm of
the Hearst Corporation, the media conglomerate.
Rapp was previously the president of video site Mahalo.com
and served as the top corporate dealmaker at Barry Diller's IAC,
according to Science.