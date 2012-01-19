GENEVA Jan 19 Time experts were
deadlocked on Thursday over whether to scrap "leap seconds"
which are occasionally added to clocks to stop them running
ahead of the sun.
Delegates from some 100 countries failed to agree whether to
call time on leap seconds, which were introduced in 1972 to help
real time - measured by the earth's rotation on its axis and
around the sun - 'catch up' with atomic time.
Natural time fluctuates almost imperceptibly due to the
earth's irregular rotation, tides and earthquakes.
Thirty four seconds has had to be added in the past 40 years
to keep up with atomic clocks which are used in the world's most
accurate clocks and computer systems. The United States wanted
to scrap the practice but Britain, Canada, Germany and China all
opposed the U.S.-led move.
With no agreement, around 700 delegates from the
International Telecommunications Union meeting in Geneva agreed
to shelve the decision until 2015, avoiding the need for a rare
vote.
The U.S. initiative, also backed by France, was based on
concerns over possible glitches following adjustments to
software used in satellites and navigation systems.
