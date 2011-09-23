By Robert Evans
GENEVA, Sept 23 Scientists around the world said
on Friday the discovery of sub-atomic particles apparently
traveling faster than light could force a major rethink of
theories on the makeup of the cosmos, but the findings would
first have to be independently confirmed.
The CERN research institute near Geneva said measurements
over three years had shown neutrinos pumped to a receiver in
Gran Sasso, Italy, had arrived 60 nanoseconds sooner than light
would have done -- a tiny difference that could nonetheless
undermine Albert Einstein's 1905 special theory of relativity.
"It is premature to comment on this," Professor Stephen
Hawking, the world's most well-known physicist, told Reuters.
"Further experiments and clarifications are needed."
Professor Jenny Thomas, who works on neutrinos at CERN's
friendly rival Fermilab near Chicago in the United States,
commented: "The impact of this measurement, were it to be
correct, would be huge."
Professor Geoffrey Hall of London's Imperial College, who
has worked with CERN, said the implications of the results were
profound, possibly challenging "a fundamental part of our
science culture."
CERN's own research director Sergio Bertolucci said if the
findings were confirmed -- and at least two separate
laboratories are likely to start work on this in the near future
-- "it might change our view of physics".
The high level of caution is normal in science where
anything that could be a breakthrough discovery, especially
overturning well-established thinking, is in principle always
checked and rechecked by other researchers.
The discovery would force a rethink of fundamental theories
of physics and of the nature of the universe. It would herald a
revolution in physics comparable to that caused by Einstein's
publication of his Special Theory of Relativity.
In a comment issued by CERN, the world's leading laboratory
for particle research on the edge of Geneva, Bertolucci
underscored this principle.
"When an experiment finds an apparently unbelievable result
and can find no artefact of the measurement to account for it,
it is normal to invite broader scrutiny....it is good scientific
practice," he said.
The experiment, whose measurements were posted on the
scientific website arxiv.org/abs/1109.4897 overnight,
found the long enigmatic neutrinos consistently travelling at an
average of 60 nanoseconds faster than light.
GHOST PARTICLES
The team, working in an experiment dubbed OPERA, pumped
neutrinos -- often called ghost particles because they pass
through matter, and human bodies, unnoticed -- from CERN 730 kms
(500 miles) to Gran Sasso south of Rome.
Over three years, and from 15,000 neutrino "events", a huge
detector at the Italian centre deep under mountain rock recorded
what OPERA spokesman Antonio Ereditato described as the
"startling" findings.
He said his team had high confidence they had measured
correctly and excluded any possibility of some outside
influence, or artefact, affecting the outcome. "My dream is now
that other colleagues find we are right," he added.
In Einstein's Special Theory of Relativity, which underpins
the current view of how the universe works, nothing can travel
faster than light -- 300,000 kms, or 186,000 miles, per second
-- because its mass would become impossibly infinite.
Einstein's theory has been tested thousands of times over
the past 106 years and only recently have there been just slight
hints that the behaviour of some elementary particles of matter
might not fit into it.
These hints were detected last year in Fermilab's MINOS
experiment with neutrinos, but -- unlike those of OPERA -- were
found to be within a normal margin of error.
Fermilab's Thomas, who is likely to be involved in MINOS
experiments to check the CERN-Gran Sasso measurements, said if
they were correct "it would overturn everything we thought we
understood about relativity and the speed of light."
Ereditato, a physicist who also works at the Einstein
Institute in the University of Berne, said the potential impact
on science "is too large to draw any immediate conclusions or
attempt physics interpretations."
SURPRISING WITH MYSTERIES
Also declining to claim a genuine scientific discovery
before other researchers had confirmed them, he said the
neutrino, whose existence was first confirmed in 1934, "is still
surprising us with its mysteries."
Scientific bloggers on the Internet said the particle might
be slipping into and out of dimensions, other than the known
four of length, breadth, depth and time, as predicted by the
controversial "string theory" of how the cosmos works.
The OPERA team is due to formally present its findings to
the scientific community later on Friday at CERN, home to the
Large Hadron Collider, or LHC, which is smashing particles
together in research on how the universe began.
