GENEVA, Sept 23 Sub-atomic particles apparently
travelling faster than light could force a major rethink of
theories about how the cosmos works and even allow dreams of
time travel and extra dimensions, scientists said on Friday.
Jeff Forshaw, a professor of particle physics at Britain's
Manchester University, said the results, if confirmed, would
mean it would be possible in theory "to send information into
the past".
"In other words time travel into the past would become
possible ... (though) that does not mean we'll be building time
machines any time soon," he told Reuters.
The international physicists who made the startling findings
at CERN near Geneva said they must now be confirmed by
independent research teams. The wider scientific community
expressed astonishment and scepticism.
"Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and
this is an extraordinary claim," cosmologist and astrophysicist
Martin Rees told Reuters.
CERN, also home to the Large Hadron Collider that is probing
how the universe began and developed, said measurements over
three years had shown invisible neutrino particles moving at 6
nano seconds quicker than light.
That reading could show that Albert Einstein, father of
modern physics, was wrong when he laid down in his 1906 theory
of special relativity that the speed of light was a "cosmic
constant" and nothing could go faster.
CORNERSTONE OF SCIENCE
That principle, and Einstein's later general relativity
theory which expanded it into wider fields of physics, have been
cornerstones of scientific views of the cosmos and how it works
ever since.
The new finding, dubbed an "anomaly" because it contradicts
Einstein, was recorded when, over three years, 15,000 neutrino
beams were pumped from CERN 730 kms (500 miles) to an Italian
laboratory at Gran Sasso near Rome.
Physicists on the experiment, called OPERA after the
initials of its formal scientific title, say they checked and
rechecked over many months anything that could have produced a
misreading before announcing what they had found.
Professor Jenny Thomas, who works on neutrinos at U.S.
physics research centre Fermilab near Chicago, commented: "The
impact of this measurement, were it to be correct, would be
huge."
OPERA's Dario Auterio, presenting the findings to a packed
and clearly sceptical auditorium at CERN on Friday, said they
were of "high statistical accuracy" and could not be explained
by extraneous effects like seismic tremors or moon phases.
He declined to get into theoretical interpretations and told
his audience of largely CERN scientists that other research
centres -- Fermilab and probably Japan's T2K neutrino research
team -- must now take up the baton.
"In science, you can never be sure. Something odd can always
happen, however careful you are," said CERN spokesman James
Gillies. "You've always got to get an independent result from
someone else before you can say: it's a discovery."
SCEPTICISM VOICED
Scepticism over whether Einstein's theories would have to be
abandoned was voiced by many leading scientists.
"It is premature to comment on this," said Professor Stephen
Hawking, perhaps the world's best-known physicist who has come
up with contested ideas of his own. "Further experiments and
clarifications are needed."
The high level of caution is normal in science where
anything that could be a breakthrough discovery, especially one
that overturns well-established thinking, is rigorously
inspected by other researchers to see if they get the same
results.
CERN's research director Sergio Bertolucci underscored this
principle on Friday.
"When an experiment finds an apparently unbelievable result
and can find no artefact of the measurement to account for it,
it is normal to invite broader scrutiny....That is good
scientific practice," he said.
The measurements were posted on the scientific website arxiv.org/abs/1109.4897.
Einstein's theory has been tested thousands of times over
the past 106 years and only recently have there been slight
indications that the behaviour of some elementary particles of
matter might not fit into it.
OPERA spokesman Antonio Ereditato said the sub-atomic
neutrino, whose existence was first confirmed in 1934 and is
normally produced in nuclear decay or nuclear reactions like
those on the Sun, "is still surprising us with its mysteries".
Scientific bloggers on the Internet said the particle might
be slipping into and out of dimensions, other than the known
four of length, breadth, depth and time, as predicted by the
controversial "string theory" of how the cosmos works.
"Only when the dust finally settles should we dare draw any
firm conclusions," said Professor Forshaw. "It is in the nature
of science that for every new and important discovery there will
be hundreds of false alarms."
