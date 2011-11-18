LONDON Nov 18 A new experiment appears to
provide further evidence that Einstein may have been wrong when
he laid down that nothing could go faster than the speed of
light, a theory that underpins modern thinking on how the
universe works.
The new evidence, challenging a dogma of science that has
stood since Albert Einstein published his theory of relativity
in 1905, appeared to confirm that sub-atomic particles called
neutrinos could travel fractions of a second faster.
A new experiment at the Gran Sasso laboratory, using a
neutrino beam from CERN in Switzerland, 720 km (450 miles) away,
was held to check similar findings last September by a team of
scientists which were greeted with some scepticism.
Scientists at the Italian Institute for Nuclear Physics
(INFN) said in a statement that their new tests aimed to exclude
one potential systematic effect that may have affected the
original measurement.
"A measurement so delicate and carrying a profound
implication on physics requires an extraordinary level of
scrutiny," said Fernando Ferroni, president of the INFN.
"The positive outcome of the test makes us more confident in
the result, although a final word can only be said by analogous
measurements performed elsewhere in the world."
An international team of scientists shocked the scientific
world with the original findings in September.
That first finding was recorded when 15,000 neutrino beams
were pumped over three years from CERN to Gran Sasso, an
underground Italian laboratory near Rome.
Physicists on the experiment, called OPERA after the initials
of its formal scientific title, said they had checked and
rechecked over many months anything that could have produced a
misreading before announcing what they had found.
If confirmed, scientists say the findings could show that
Einstein -- father of modern physics -- was wrong when he laid
down in his theory of special relativity that the speed of light
was a "cosmic constant", and nothing could go faster.
This would force a major rethink of theories about how the
cosmos works and even mean it would be possible in theory to
send information into the past.
The Italian scientists, whose second set of results were
published in online science journal ArXiv at arxiv.org/abs/1109.4897v2,
said one potential source of error in the first results was
that the pulses of neutrinos sent by CERN were relatively long
at around 10 microseconds each, so measuring their exact arrival
time at Gran Sasso could have had relatively large errors.
To account for this, the beams sent by CERN in this latest
experiment were around three nanoseconds shorter, with large
gaps of 524 nanoseconds between them, meaning the scientists at
Gran Sasso would time their arrival more accurately.
"In this way, compared to the previous measurement, the
neutrinos bunches are narrower and more spaced from each other,"
the scientists said. "This permits to make a more accurate
measure of their velocity at the price of a much lower beam
intensity."
Jacques Martino, director of the French National Institute
of Nuclear and Particle Physics, who worked on the second
experiment said that while this test was not a full
confirmation, it did remove some of the potential systematic
errors that may have occurred in the first one.
"The search is not over," he said in a statement. "There are
more checks of systematics currently under discussion."
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)