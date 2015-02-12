By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 12 The world's oceans are
clogged with plastic debris, but how much of it finds its way
into the seas annually? Enough to place the equivalent of five
grocery bags full of plastic trash on every foot (30 cm) of
every nation's coastline around the globe.
That's according to scientists who released research on
Thursday estimating that a staggering 8 million metric tones of
plastic pollution enter the oceans each year from the world's
192 coastal countries based on 2010 data.
Based on rising waste levels, they estimated that more than
9 million tons would end up in the oceans in 2015.
Experts have sounded the alarm in recent years over how
plastic pollution is killing huge numbers of seabirds, marine
mammals, sea turtles and other creatures while sullying ocean
ecosystems.
China was responsible for the most ocean plastic pollution
per year with an estimated 2.4 million tons, about 30 percent of
the global total, followed by Indonesia, the Philippines,
Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Egypt, Malaysia, Nigeria and
Bangladesh.
The United States was the only rich industrialized nation in
the top 20, and it ranked No. 20. Coastal EU nations combined
would rank 18th.
The trash encompasses just about anything imaginable made of
plastic including shopping bags, bottles, toys, food wrappers,
fishing gear, cigarette filters, sunglasses, buckets and toilet
seats.
"In short, you name it and it is probably somewhere in the
marine environment," said Kara Lavender Law, a research
professor of oceanography with the Massachusetts-based Sea
Education Association.
The estimates were based on information including World Bank
data for trash generated per person in all nations with a
coastline, coastal population density, the amount of plastic
waste countries produce and the quality of their
waste-management practices.
"I think this is a wake-up call for how much waste we
produce," said University of Georgia environmental
engineering professor Jenna Jambeck.
The researchers calculated that 275 million tons of plastic
waste was generated in the 192 coastal countries that year, with
an estimated 8 million tons entering the ocean and a possible
range between 4.8 million and 12.7 million tons.
"The most pressing need is to capture plastic waste to
prevent it from entering the environment," Law said. "This means
investing in waste management infrastructure, especially in
those countries with rapidly developing economies."
"In high-income countries, we also have a responsibility to
reduce the amount of waste, especially plastic waste, that we
produce," she added.
The research was published in the journal Science.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler)