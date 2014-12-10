By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON Dec 10 There are plastic shopping
bags, bottles, toys, action figures, bottle caps, pacifiers,
tooth brushes, boots, buckets, deodorant roller balls, umbrella
handles, fishing gear, toilet seats and so much more. Plastic
pollution is pervasive in Earth's oceans.
Researchers unveiled on Wednesday what they called the most
scientifically rigorous estimate to date of the amount of
plastic litter in the oceans - about 269,000 tons - based on
data from 24 ship expeditions around the globe over six years.
"There's much more plastic pollution out there than recent
estimates suggest," said Marcus Eriksen, research director for
the Los Angeles-based 5 Gyres Institute, which studies this kind
of pollution.
"It's everything you can imagine made of plastic," added
Eriksen, who led the study published in the scientific journal
PLOS ONE. "It's like Walmart or Target set afloat."
Ninety-two percent of the plastic comes in the form of
"microplastic" - particles from larger items made brittle by
sunlight and pounded to pieces by waves, bitten by sharks and
other fish or otherwise torn apart, Eriksen said.
Experts have sounded the alarm in recent years over how
plastic pollution is killing huge numbers of seabirds, marine
mammals and other creatures while sullying ocean ecosystems.
Some plastic objects like discarded fishing nets kill by
entangling dolphins, sea turtles and other animals. Plastic
fragments also lodge in the throats and digestive tracts of
marine animals.
The researchers said plastic litter enters the oceans from
rivers and heavily populated coastal regions as well as from
vessels navigating shipping lanes.
Larger plastic objects, abundant near coastlines, often
float into the world's five subtropical gyres - big regions of
spinning currents in the North and South Pacific, North and
South Atlantic and Indian Ocean.
In the middle of these gyres, plastic trash has accumulated
into huge "garbage patches" that act as "giant blenders -
shredders that eviscerate plastic from large pieces to
microplastics," Eriksen said.
The study, based on data from expeditions to all five
subtropical gyres, coastal Australia, the Bay of Bengal and the
Mediterranean Sea, estimated that there are 5.25 trillion
particles of plastic litter. Tiny plastic particles, down to the
size of a sand grain, have fanned out through the oceans and
reach even remote polar regions.
The researchers said the particles readily absorb chemical
pollutants like PCBs, DDT and others, and these toxins enter
marine food webs when ingested by fish and other sea creatures.
