By Chris Wickham
| LONDON, July 16
LONDON, July 16 The debate over free access to
publicly-funded scientific research will shift to the European
Commission after the UK government backed a report calling for
financial support for researchers to use so-called 'open access'
science journals.
Open access journals charge researchers a fee for publishing
their research rather than the subscriptions that traditional
journals charge readers.
The debate over open access is raging on both sides of the
Atlantic, driven by the argument that science funded by
governments and charities should not sit behind a pay-wall and
generate huge profits for private
companies.
The next battleground will be the EU's planned 80 billion
euro research funding programme known as Horizon 2020. It will
award grants for research projects running for six years from
2014.
The UK government will be out on a limb in its support for
open access unless the EU and, even more importantly, the United
States fall in behind it.
"If the EU puts in an open access mandate then it's the
whole of Europe and the game is won," said one source close to
the issue.
Universities and Science Minister David Willetts on Monday
said the funds to support the transition to open access in the
UK will have to come from the existing UK science budget of 4.6
billion pounds.
In the long term, the government would like to see a
wholesale shift to open access but during the transition period
universities will have to shoulder both the costs of subscribing
to important academic journals and the charges levied on its
researchers to publish in open access media.
The government's failure to find new money to fund the
transition to open access has sparked fears that there will
inevitably be less money for the research itself.
"We are concerned that these transitional costs appear set
to fall on the science budget, reducing the funding available
for UK researchers to carry on the work that has put this
country at the forefront of many fields, including physics,"
said Sir Peter Knight, president of the UK's Institute of
Physics.
Willetts believes the extra 50-60 million pounds needed to
support publication charges can be found in efficiency savings
in other areas of university funding but he predicted the
benefits of a shift to open access will outweigh any short-term
pain.
"It will allow academics and businesses to develop and
commercialise their research more easily and herald a new era of
academic discovery," the minister said in a statement.
But Dame Janet Finch, who headed the group that produced the
government-commissioned report, argued the economic benefits of
easier access to research warrant extra investment.
"Although I recognise that we are in a period of financial
stringency, the government has endorsed the huge economic
potential of this move," said Finch in a statement. "I therefore
hope that this will be taken into account in the next round of
funding allocations to research funders and to universities."
Academic publishers like Reed Elsevier PLC, Springer
Science + Business Media and Macmillan's Nature
Publishing Group, will continue to earn revenue under either
model. All of them have a number of open access options in their
stable of journals.
The big unknown is the impact on research funding if there
is a wholesale shift to open access that includes premier
journals like Nature, Science and Cell.
While charges for publication in existing open access media
average about 2,000 pounds per research paper, Nature has
already estimated it would have to charge in excess of 10,000
pounds to maintain revenues if it abandoned subscriptions.
(Editing by David Cowell)