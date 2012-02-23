By David Fogarty
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Feb 23 Finding Nemo is about to
get a lot easier with the launch of a scientific survey that
will allow anyone with access to the internet to take a virtual
tour of Australia's Great Barrier Reef.
The survey, which will use a variety of high-tech underwater
cameras, will carry out one of the most intensive studies of the
reef up to a depth of 100 metres (330 feet), with the public
watching every step via Youtube and other Google sites.
"There are a whole series of ways of using the imagery and
ultimately this is bridging a gap between science and public
awareness," said Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, chief scientist of the
Catlin Seaview Survey.
"The only way to do that is to make it part of people's
activities," Hoegh-Guldberg of the University of Queensland told
Reuters during the launch of the survey at a conference on the
oceans in Singapore.
The images will help better understand the impact of climate
change on the reef and also help scientists carry out more
regular surveys of fish, turtles and other animals.
A specifically developed camera attached to underwater
vehicle will take thousands of 360-degree panoramic images from
locations along the length of the 2,300 km (1,430 mile) reef off
Queensland state.
These panoramas, when stitched together, will allow people
to choose a location, dip underwater and go for a virtual dive.
Google's Panoramio site, which links pictures to locations,
will eventually allow a total of about 50,000 panoramas to be
uploaded and accessible via Google Earth and Google Maps.
The project (www.catlinseaviewsurvey.com/ ) will also
have a dedicated Youtube channel.
"For the first time people will be able to explore thousands
of environments along the length of the Great Barrier Reef from
the comfort of their own home," cinematographer Richard
Fitzpatrick told the conference during a live underwater
interview from Green Island on the Great Barrier Reef.
Fishing and tourism along the reef earns Australia about $6
billion a year, Hoegh-Guldberg said, but scientists were still
trying to figure out how rising sea temperatures and increased
ocean acidity will affect the region over the long term.
The survey will also use robotic cameras to survey depths
between 30 metres and 100 metres, a region scientists know
little about, he said. This zone makes up 93 percent of the
reef.
"So this becomes important in climate change because people
have been suggesting those deeper areas may be protected from
climate change and assist in the recovery of reef systems. But
at the moment we don't know."
(Editing by Robert Birsel)