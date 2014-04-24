By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON, April 24
WASHINGTON, April 24 An international team of
scientists has deciphered the genetic code of the tsetse fly,
the bloodsucking insect that spreads deadly African sleeping
sickness, with the hope that its biological secrets can be
exploited to eradicate this malady.
The findings announced on Thursday were the culmination of a
multimillion dollar, decade-long effort involving more than 140
scientists from 78 research institutions in 18 countries.
The fly's bite carries a parasitic microorganism that causes
sleeping sickness in people in sub-Saharan Africa and a form of
the disease in animals that can devastate livestock herds.
Sequencing the tsetse fly's genome exposed the molecular
underpinnings of its weird biology: it gives live birth to young
rather than laying eggs like other insects; it nourishes larvae
inside the uterus with a form of milk; it is oddly attracted to
the colors blue and black; and it feeds exclusively on blood.
The scientists expressed optimism that the genetic blueprint
could lead to new ways to combat the tsetse fly like a chemical
that could interfere with its reproduction or ways to improve
existing traps used to kill it.
"Like any such discoveries, there will be new leads that we
might not see now. I am, however, optimistic that unique aspects
of tsetse fly biology will lead to new methods to fight the
disease," said one of the researchers, Daniel Masiga, a
molecular biologist at the International Centre of Insect
Physiology and Ecology (icipe) in Kenya.
"If you could come up with a tsetse-specific reproductive
inhibitor that has no mammalian toxicity, that would be ideal,"
added biologist Geoffrey Attardo of the Yale School of Public
Health, another of the researchers.
The tsetse fly genome was double the size of a fruit fly's
but only a tenth as big as a human's genome. It has about 12,000
genes and 366 million letters of genetic code.
SHEER MISERY
The tsetse fly has brought misery to humans and animals for
eons. They have existed far longer than people; a tsetse fly
fossil found in Colorado date back about 34 million years.
African sleeping sickness, also known as trypanosomiasis, is
a widespread tropical disease throughout sub-Saharan Africa that
is fatal if not treated.
Its form in animals is called nagana. It has caused billions
of dollars in economic damage and has forced farmers to rear
hardier but scrawnier cattle that provide less meat and milk but
can better withstand the parasite, said tropical disease
researcher Matthew Berriman of the Wellcome Trust Sanger
Institute in Britain.
The fly is not born with the parasite but ingests it when it
bites an infected person or animal to eat blood. It spreads the
parasite through saliva when it bites another victim.
In its advanced stages, sleeping sickness targets the
central nervous system, causing alteration of the biological
clock (circadian rhythm), changes in personality, confusion,
slurred speech, seizures and difficulty walking and talking.
"Sleeping sickness threatens millions of people in 36
countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Many of the affected
populations live in remote areas with limited access to adequate
health services, which complicates the surveillance and
therefore the diagnosis and treatment of cases," said John
Reeder, who heads World Health Organization's program for
research and training in tropical diseases.
In recent years, public health efforts have cut the number
of cases and deaths. The WHO, an agency of the United Nations,
said it considers the disease to be "entering into a phase of
elimination." According to WHO figures, 5,967 cases were
reported last year compared with 26,574 reported in 2000.
Disease prevention has focused on reducing fly populations.
Experts think a preventive vaccine is unlikely because of the
way the parasite evades the mammalian immune system.
Sleeping sickness causes far fewer infections and deaths
than the mosquito-borne tropical diseases malaria and dengue.
In mosquitoes, only females feed on blood, using its
protein for egg development. Both sexes of tsetse flies eat
blood.
Experts say tsetse flies may be easier to target than
mosquitoes. For one thing, female mosquitoes can lay more than
100 eggs at a time while tsetse flies multiply fairly slowly as
they give birth to only one larva per reproductive cycle.
The study was published in the journal Science, with
accompanying research appearing in other journals.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Toni Reinhold)