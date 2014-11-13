NEW YORK, Nov 13 (IFR) - Investor pushback forced Scientific Games to widen talk on its much anticipated acquisition financing bond on Thursday, which could leave the underwriters losing money on the deal.

The leads announced price talk of 7.00%-7.25% for a US$700m 7NC3 senior secured note offering that was roughly in line with whispers.

But the senior unsecured US$2.2bn 8NC4 was talked at a 10% coupon to yield 11.75%-12.00%, a good 200bp wider from the 9.5%-10% whispers.

The trade is expected to price on Friday.

"The seven non-call three looks to be in good shape," said one fixed-income investor. "But the eight non-call four is struggling a bit, as people value security in this name."

Bankers away from the deal said that it looked likely that underwriters Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank would lose money on the unsecureds which will need to price at a steep discount.

The 11.75%-12% yield is well in excess of the cap - heard to be between 9.5% and 10%.

"I hear they are pretty close to losing at north of 10%," said one observer, though he said it was hard to work out exactly without knowing the commitment fees the banks charged.

"If the cap on the unsecured is at 10% and the fee around 4% on a eight-year piece of paper, that equals to around 75bp of yield. After 10.75% they may lose money," he said.

The deal, to help finance the company's US$5.1bn acquisition of Bally Technologies, has been under a cloud since the trio of underwriters got a lukewarm reception from investors when trying to sell the bridge loans backing the acquisition last month.

Scientific has also had to readjust terms on permitted investments, debt, restricted payments and liens covenants in the bond deal.

The cap on the unsecured bonds is lower than the roughly 13.10% yield on the company's outstanding 6.625% 2021 senior subordinated bonds, which have widened out 100bp from a week ago and were trading at a cash price of 72 on Thursday.

Books on the unsecured portion were heard to be only half allocated on Thursday, just one day ahead of expected pricing. Books on the 7-year secured are heard oversubscribed.

"People prefer the safer part of the capital structure, because the name needs to prove itself with the synergies it will get with the acquisition," said one London-based investor.

JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank did not return calls seeking comment. Bank of America Merill Lynch declined to comment. (Reporting by Mariana Santibanez; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Natalie Harrison)