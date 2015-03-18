TOKYO, March 18 Japanese communications and media company SoftBank Corp said on Wednesday it acquired last week an additional 20.47 percent stake in Scigineer Inc for 1.9 billion yen.

SoftBank now owns a 31.88 percent stake in Scigineer, while SoftBank Technology Corp holds a 1.33 percent stake. This makes Scigineer a SoftBank affiliate company.

Scigineer is an Internet marketing and advertising service provider founded in 2005. Its stakeholders include Kyocera Communication System.

SoftBank first invested in Scigineer in October 2014, according to company spokeswoman Hiroe Kotera.

