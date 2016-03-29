PARIS, March 29 Chinese textile group Shandong Ruyi is about to buy control of SMCP, the French company behind the fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, for 1.3 billion euros ($1.47 billion)including debt, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The transaction, which as of early Tuesday evening was not yet signed, was expected to be announced on Wednesday, the sources added, declining to be named.

SMCP, which is controlled by the private equity firm KKR , recently filed documents to launch an initial public offering with the hope of floating in Paris this month. ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Geert De Clercq)