SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Dec 14 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd has agreed on a $266 million deal to acquire the
South China Morning Post and other media assets of SCMP Group
Ltd, a deal that has raised a question over the
outlook for its editorial independence.
In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday, SCMP
Group Ltd cited an "uncertain" future for traditional
publishing as a key reason behind the sale, adding Alibaba would
likely be able to "unlock greater value" from the business.
The all-cash purchase transfers control of the 112-year-old
English language newspaper from Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok to
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma at a time of increasing concern over
Beijing's control over China's most free-wheeling city.
As Hong Kong's leading English-language newspaper, the South
China Morning Post reports on issues and topics that are
considered sensitive in mainland China, where the websites of
several international media are blocked.
"I think it will be interesting to see if the existing
reporters and editorial staff would like to continue to stay.
It's worth watching," said James Sung, a political analyst at
City University of Hong Kong.
While Ma is known to be politically well-connected, others
said the shift in ownership was not as drastic as some people
were making out. Kuok has owned the broadsheet since 1993.
"It was not like the SCMP was totally independent from
political influence beforehand... Before, it was already owned
by a business tycoon with close ties to the Chinese government,"
said Professor Francis Lee, who teaches at Chinese University of
Hong Kong's School of Journalism and Communication.
Alibaba's Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai dismissed
suggestions Alibaba would compromise the newspaper's editorial
independence in a letter to readers, but added the world needed
"a plurality of views when it comes to China coverage".
SCMP Group said it expected to record a gain of around
HK$1.4 billion from the asset sale. It plans to use the proceeds
for the payment of a special cash dividend.
Shares of SCMP Group have been suspended since February 2013
because it did not meet the minimum required percentage of total
issued share capital available on the public market.
Alibaba has acquired or invested in a growing portfolio of
media and content companies in recent years. In June, the
company agreed to pay $194 million for an undisclosed stake in
domestic financial media firm China Business News.
($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)
