By John Ruwitch and Anne Marie Roantree
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Nov 26 Chinese e-commerce
titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has approached the
publisher of Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper to
discuss buying its media assets, a source familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
Earlier, publisher SCMP Group Ltd said it had
received a preliminary approach by an unidentified third party
interested in its media properties, which include the
century-old newspaper.
The South China Morning Post occupies an important position
among the English-speaking elite that still dominates the former
British colony. Chinese-language dailies may be more influential
than the Post, but changes in its editorial direction are seen
as a barometer for press freedom under Chinese rule.
On Monday, Bloomberg News reported that Alibaba executive
chairman Jack Ma was in advanced talks to take a stake in SCMP.
The source told Reuters the talks involved Alibaba rather
than a private investment by Ma. The Hangzhou-based company has
been expanding into the media sector with deals in news and
advertising.
Some journalists at the South China Morning Post welcomed
the news, saying Ma had a reputation for treating staff well.
Others were cautious.
"Be careful what you wish for," said an editor who spoke on
condition of anonymity. He said some journalists were wary of
perceived close ties between Ma, a mainland Chinese citizen, and
the leadership in Beijing.
SCMP declined to comment.
Duncan Clark, chairman of Beijing-based tech consultancy BDA
China, said Jack Ma was unlikely to turn the SCMP into a
propaganda tool either for Beijing or Alibaba.
"They are more sophisticated than that," he said.
Consideration of the investment proposal is at a very early
stage and the terms are subject to further discussion and
regulatory approval, SCMP Group said in its statement.
"There are reports out there that say a signing ceremony is
imminent. We don't see that," said Michael Chu, director of
Group Marketing & Events at SCMP Group.
"As with any business discussion, I would say there is a
degree of uncertainty. Things could change."
Alibaba spokeswoman Rachel Chan declined to comment.
Beyond the newspaper, SCMP Group also has a licence to
several publications, including Cosmopolitan, Harper's Bazaar
and The Peak magazine. In October, it ventured into e-commerce
by investing in Hong Kong-based online retailer MyDress.com.
In 2013, a reporter for the Post quit after quoting Ma as
having made remarks in support of Beijing's violent crackdown on
pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989. Ma denied
at the time that he had made such an assertion.
Earlier this month, the South China Morning Post said the
newspaper's deputy editor, Tammy Tam, would succeed Wang
Xiangwei as editor-in-chief on January 1.
