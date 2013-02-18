HONG KONG Feb 18 SCMP Group Ltd, the publisher of the South China Morning Post Newspaper, said on Monday it is in talks regarding the possible acquisition of a group of media companies in Hong Kong, just hours after its shares surged as much as 31 percent.

The company added in a statement on the stock exchange that it was unaware of any reason for the stock price jump.

The shares finished up 23 percent at HK$2.15, prior to a trading suspension.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree)