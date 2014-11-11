Nov 11 Scandinavian Clinical Nutrition i Sverige AB

* Says the company has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the sale of L'argiplex, Nypozin and Jabushe in Thailand

* Says agreement runs for five years

* Says the distributor may also expand to more countries in asia after approval by the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)