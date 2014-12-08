Dec 8 Scandinavian Clinical Nutrition i Sverige AB :

* Medica Nord signs exclusive distribution agreement for Ester-C

* Takes over exclusive marketing rights in the Nordic countries, Germany and Benelux to vitamin C which is sold under the trademark Ester-C from Naturkost S. Rui. A/S

* Agreement runs initially for 3 years and is effective as of Dec. 1, 2014