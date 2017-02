KUALA LUMPUR Aug 5 Scomi Engineering said it has received a contract of worth 646.4 million ringgit ($216.8 million) for a 20-kilometre long monorail project in Brazil.

The total award is valued at about 2.76 billion ringgit, which is split between Scomi and its consortium partners CR Almeida, Mendes Junior Trading and Serveng-Civilsan.

The company expects project to be completed in 40 months, it said in a filing to the stock exchange on Friday.

The contract does not have any impact on Scomi's financial results for the year ending Dec. 31, 2011, the company said. ($1 = 2.981 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman; Editing by Min Hun Fong)