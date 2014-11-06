BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
* For first nine months of 2014, scor records a net income of eur 377 million, up 25% from 2013
* Says 9-month gross written premiums stand at eur 8,382 million, up 13.6% at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mRZCVw) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing