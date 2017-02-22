BRIEF-Huarong International says unit entered into limited partnership agreement
PARIS Feb 22 French reinsurer Scor said it could consider share buybacks for up to 200 million euros ($211 million) depending on market conditions, on top of a rise in 2016 dividends, after it reported a 10 percent increase in fourth-quarter net income.
Scor shares were up 5.5 percent at 0820 GMT.
($1 = 0.9521 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
* buys 450 million euros in bad loans from Italy's top bank UniCredit Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)