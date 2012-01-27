(Follows alerts)

Jan 27 Canada's Scorpio Mining Corp said production at its flagship Nuestra Señora mine in Mexico rose about 13 percent, helped by improved mining practises.

Fourth-quarter production at the silver-zinc-copper-lead plant totalled 694,538 silver equivalent ounces, compared with 612,941 silver equivalent ounces a year ago.

The company said it has improved its mining practices to enhance grade control, reduce dilution and increase recovery.

Total plant throughput in the quarter rose 17 percent to 131,581 tonnes.

The company sees total plant throughput in 2012 to increase by about 2 percent to 519,000 ounces.

Shares of the Vancouver-based company closed at C$2 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)