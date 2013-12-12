(Adds quotes)

TORONTO Dec 12 Bank of Nova Scotia's new chief executive, Brian Porter, said the lender will not follow the lead of competitors that have sought to expand their retail banks through U.S. acquisitions, but will instead push to grow within its current Canadian, Latin American and Asian footprint.

"Are we going to make a (U.S.) acquisition on the retail side? The answer's 'no'," he told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Porter, who became CEO of Canada's third-largest bank in November, also said the bank would prefer to use excess capital to expand its business rather than buy back shares as several of its Canadian peers have done over the past year.

He said that growth could include "selective" acquisitions in Latin America and Asia, and also growth in its cards and payments business within Canada.

"We've been acquisitive by nature, so opportunities are going to come up from time to time," he said.

He also said Scotiabank, as the lender is known, is happy with its 37 percent stake in Canadian wealth manager CI Financial.

