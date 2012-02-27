UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
* Compensation down slightly from C$10.7 mln in 2010
* RBC, TD CEOs also received flat to lower pay
TORONTO Feb 27 Rick Waugh, chief executive of Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-largest bank, was awarded C$10.6 million ($10.6 million) in direct compensation for 2011, down a touch from the previous year and in line with the pay of the CEOs at the country's other top banks.
Waugh's pay was C$10.7 million in 2010, Scotiabank said in a regulatory filing on Monday. It consisted of a base salary of C$1.5 million and C$9.1 million in incentives.
Gordon Nixon, CEO of larger Royal Bank of Canada, also received a pay cut last year, down 8.2 percent at C$10.1 million, while Toronto-Dominion Bank CEO Ed Clark's pay was unchanged at C$11.3 million, the banks said last week.
Bill Downe, CEO of Bank of Montreal, received compensation of C$9.9 million last year, up from C$9.5 million the year before, the bank said late on Friday.
($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.