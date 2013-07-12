July 12 Bank of Nova Scotia withdrew
its application to acquire a nearly 20 percent stake in Bank of
Guangzhou on Friday after Chinese authorities decided against
proceeding with the C$719 million ($691.28 million) deal.
Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 lender, warned in May that
Chinese authorities were re-evaluating whether they wanted to go
ahead with the deal, originally struck in September 2011.
Bank of Guangzhou is primarily government-owned and is not
publicly listed. The city of Guangzhou, with a population of
around 13 million, is about 120 km (75 miles) northwest of Hong
Kong.
Scotiabank had said recent changes in municipal and federal
leadership in China had prompted authorities there to rethink
the deal.
The Toronto-based bank said on Friday that the two sides had
re-evaluated the proposed partnership in light of "changing
conditions."
Scotiabank had hoped the deal would give it a sizable growth
platform in one of China's largest cities, and complement its
already large international operations.
"Scotiabank will continue to consider future opportunities
for investment in China that are in line with our strategy and
footprint in the region," Scotiabank's head of International
banking, Dieter Jentsch, said in a statement issued by the bank.
Scotiabank currently has an asset management joint venture
with Bank of Beijing. It also owns 19 percent of China's Bank of
Xi'an. Foreign banks are currently not allowed to own more than
20 percent of a Chinese lender.
Scotiabank, which has large international operations spread
through Latin America and Asia, has had a presence in China for
more than 30 years, with branches in Guangzhou, Chongqing and
Shanghai. It also has branches in Hong Kong and Taipei.