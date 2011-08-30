* Q3 cash EPS C$1.14 vs est C$1.12
* International banking, wealth management drive profit
TORONTO, Aug 30 Bank of Nova Scotia's (BNS.TO)
quarterly profit rose nearly 22 percent on higher income
generated from its expansive international operations and a
boost from the acquisition of asset manager DundeeWealth.
Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 lender, said on Tuesday earnings
rose to C$1.29 billion ($1.32 million), or C$1.11 a share, in
its third quarter ended July 31. That compared with a profit of
C$1.06 billion, or 98 Canadian cents, in the year-before
period.
On a cash basis, the bank earned C$1.14 a share. Analysts
had expected a profit of C$1.12 a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Profit was driven by Scotiabank's international division,
which spans about 50 countries, mostly in Latin America.
Scotiabank has made several small international acquisitions in
the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
International banking income rose 27 percent.
Wealth management income rose 16 percent, driven by
Scotiabank's acquisition of asset manager DundeeWealth earlier
this year.
Canadian banking, its biggest division, climbed 4 percent
on loan growth, while income at the bank's capital markets
division eased 5 percent,
The results follow disappointing results by Royal Bank of
Canada (RY.TO) on Friday. Shares of Canada's largest bank sold
off after the report, which showed much less markets-related
profit than expected.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Cameron French)