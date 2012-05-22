TORONTO May 22 Bank of Nova Scotia has agreed to sell the Toronto office tower that houses its corporate headquarters for C$1.27 billion ($1.25 billion) to a pair of Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 lender and the only big Canadian bank to still own its head office, will sell the 68-story postmodern office tower complex to Dundee REIT and H&R REIT in a deal that's expected to close on or about June 20, it said.

The bank initially announced it January its intention to sell the complex, saying at the time it wanted to capitalize on Toronto's strong commercial real estate market. Scotiabank will remain a tenant of the building. ($1 = 1.0170 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Cameron French)