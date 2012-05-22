* Sale to investment trusts for C$1.27 bln
TORONTO, May 22 Bank of Nova Scotia has
agreed to sell the Toronto office towers that house its
corporate headquarters for C$1.27 billion ($1.25 billion) to a
pair of Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 lender and the only big Canadian
bank to still own its head office, will sell the 2 million
square-foot Scotia Plaza complex to Dundee REIT and H&R REIT in
a deal that is expected to close on or about June 20, it said.
The sale includes a 68-story postmodern tower, which is
Canada's second-tallest office building, as well as a 1951
art-deco building and other ancillary properties on the same
city block, the bank said.
Scotiabank, which occupies 61 percent of the complex, will
remain a tenant.
The bank said in January it planned to sell the property in
order to capitalize on Toronto's strong commercial real estate
market.
Analysts have said the sale is likely motivated by tighter
capital requirements that banks are facing around the globe.
Scotiabank's capital levels are believed to lag its Canadian
peers, and selling Scotia Plaza will give it some breathing room
ahead of tighter standards that begin to kick in next year, and
also will make it easier to pursue acquisitions.
The bank has a massive footprint in Latin America and a
growing presence in Asia, and has made several small
acquisitions in the last few years.
Toronto's commercial real estate market, helped by low
interest rates, has remained strong despite economic concerns.
Scotiabank will report second-quarter results next week.
($1 = 1.0170 Canadian dollars)
