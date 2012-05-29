* Adj EPS C$1.18 vs est C$1.15
* Strong lending, int'l ops drive growth
* Shares rise 2.4 pct
* Bank shuts some branches in Mexico, Chile, Central America
(Adds details from conference call)
By Cameron French
TORONTO, May 29 Bank of Nova Scotia's
quarterly operating profit rose 16 percent, topping estimates,
on strong growth in international banking profits and domestic
loans, Canada's No. 3 bank said on Tuesday.
Shares of Scotiabank, the fourth Canadian bank to report in
what has been a mixed earnings season so far, rose 2.4 percent
on the results, which analysts said were strong across all the
bank's business lines.
"A great core business performance justifies the premium
valuation for the bank," said Peter Routledge, an analyst at
National Bank Financial.
Net income for the bank's second quarter, ended April 30,
fell 10 percent as year-before results were boosted by
non-recurring foreign currency and acquisition-related gains of
C$363 million.
But operating profit rose 16 percent to C$1.46 billion
($1.43 billion) or C$1.15 a share, the bank said, while adjusted
profit was C$1.18 a share, topping analysts' expectations of
C$1.15.
"While we do not characterize it as a blow-out quarter,
based on what we have seen to date from its peers, it is
positive," Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said in a note.
MIXED RESULTS
Canadian banks have mostly struggled with slowing domestic
loan growth this quarter, leading to mixed results.
But Scotiabank's profit from its Canadian consumer banking
unit jumped by 23 percent from the previous year to C$461
million, as expenses were flat while residential mortgages grew
by 7 percent.
Mortgage growth has become a point of concern for the
domestic banking sector, as Canadians struggle under record high
debt loads, while government-led moves to tighten mortgage rules
are seen letting some of the air out of the housing market.
The bank also received a boost from its international
operations, which are spread through Latin America and parts of
Asia.
International banking profit rose 14 percent to C$448
million, on asset and deposits growth, and contributions from
Scotiabank's acquisition of a majority stake in Colombia's Bank
of Colpatria, which closed in January.
Scotiabank paid about $1 billion for a 51 percent stake in
Colpatria, one of a series of acquisitions it has made since the
2008 financial crisis.
The bank is currently working to close a C$719 million
purchase of a 20 percent stake in China's Bank of Guangzhou. It
March it agreed to buy privately held U.S. energy investment
bank Howard Weil, which will boost its oil and gas equity
presence.
Speaking on a conference call, international banking head
Brian Porter said the bank was focusing on controlling costs in
its international division, and would shut some branches in
Mexico, Chile, and Central America.
"We're managing headcount aggressively," he said.
CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS
Scotiabank has continued to expand its operations despite
strict new "Basel III" capital standards that banks are expected
to begin phasing in next year.
The bank has been seen as lagging its rivals in the rush to
post a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 7 percent under Basel III
by early 2013.
Scotiabank agreed last week to sell its main Toronto office
tower for C$1.27 billion, which should give it some breathing
space on capital levels.
It said it expects the ratio to be in the range of 7 percent
to 7.5 percent by the first quarter of 2013 when factoring in
the impact of the building sale, which has not yet closed.
Routledge said the sale of the building should resolve any
concerns the market may have about the bank's equity levels.
"Once they close the sale of the head office, they're not a
laggard," he said.
Global wealth management profit fell by 40 percent to C$298
million as the year-before result was boosted by a C$260 million
gain related to its acquisition of the 82 percent of wealth
management company Dundeewealth that Scotiabank did not already
own.
Scotia said the price paid for the stake forced it to
revalue its original 18 percent investment upward.
Global banking and markets income rose 3 percent to C$387
million.
Scotiabank's share rose C$1.21 to C$52.00 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0221 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Euan Rocha and Andrea Hopkins; Editing
by Janet Guttsman)