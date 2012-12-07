Dec 7 Bank of Nova Scotia's quarterly profit rose 31 percent, driven by strong gains in wholesale and international banking.

The bank, known as Scotiabank, said on Friday it earned C$1.52 billion ($1.54 billion) or C$1.18 a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$1.16 billion, or 97 Canadian cents a share.

Toronto-based Scotiabank boasts operations in more than 50 countries, with the heaviest weighting in Latin America and a growing presence in Asia.