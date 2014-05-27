BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp, Wells Financial to merge in a transaction valued at about $39.8 mln
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge
TORONTO May 27 Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday its second-quarter profit rose 14 percent, due largely to higher income at its domestic banking and global wealth management units.
Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 bank, earned a net C$1.80 billion ($1.66 billion), or C$1.39 a share, in the second quarter ended April 30, compared with C$1.58 billion, or C$1.22 a share, a year earlier.
The bank also said it planned to buy back up to 1 percent of its outstanding shares. ($1 = 1.0854 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Cameron French;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: